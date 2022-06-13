COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers continue to see rising prices at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is up 22.5 cents in the last week, averaging $5.03, Monday. That is 76.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.93 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest price for a gallon of gas around Columbus was $4.79, while the most expensive was $5.99.

Nationally, it is averaging $5.01 for a gallon of gas, up 15.7 cents from the previous week and up 57.1 cents from a month ago.