COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The ebb and flow of gas prices continues as Columbus motorists experienced a decline in gas prices last week, nearly erasing the previous week’s rise in rates.

GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for gas in Columbus dropped by 8.5 cents, to $3.54 a gallon. That price is 12.9 cents less expensive than a month ago, and 5.9 cents higher than this time from one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas prices inched higher by 1.6 cents to $3.79 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was still priced at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.