Columbus gang member sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2015 murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to taking part in a gang’s racketeering conspiracy.

Charles Carson pleaded guilty in February of 2020 to the shooting of Quincy Story in 2015. He was sentenced Tuesday.

According to court documents, Carson and 18 other defendants were charged as members and associates of the Trevitt and Atcheson Crips gang known as T&A. Its members predominantly reside in the King-Lincoln District of Columbus.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel said Story was killed because he was perceived to be disrespectful of a fallen member of the T&A subgroup Waun Gang.

According to the attorney’s office, beginning in June 2010, T&A conspired in a racketeering enterprise, taking part in murders, attempted murders, drug and firearms trafficking, witness tampering, robbery, assault, and other crimes. The gang allegedly used intimidation, fear, and violence to control its neighborhood. Gang members were expected to retaliate with acts of violence when their members and associates were disrespected, threatened, intimidated, or subjected to acts of violence.

The attorney’s office said T&A associates and members are charged with five murders: