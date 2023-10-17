COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local business owner is figuring out the next steps after thieves broke in and stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Part of the crime at UGA Games on Bethel Road was caught on camera.

“It’s violating to have somebody just walk into a place you’ve spent thousands and thousands of hours in and just kind of ruin it,” said Levi Crotinger, owner of UGA Games.

He said an Xbox, PlayStation Five, controllers, rare games, and at least $25,000 worth of Pokemon cards were stolen.

“That stuff is like kind of ‘sealed in time’ sort of stuff,” Crotinger said. “You’re never quite certain you’re going to be able to find something in better condition than the condition you’re looking at.”

The thieves got in through the space next door which is vacant, according to Crotinger. It was around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He said they broke through the wall into UGA Games’ storage room, then made another hole to drop into his store.

In the surveillance video, one of the criminals dropped into the store and hit their face on one of the stands in the store. Then they stumbled, fell and curled up on the ground.

“No doubt, instant justice was served in that small instance,” Crotinger said. “They didn’t win. It’s just stuff, but it’s the community support that matters a lot more. You may have taken something from me but overall, I’ve got your humiliation, like I’ve got you on camera smashing your face.”

The Columbus Division of Police said the thieves have not been caught.