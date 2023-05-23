COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — $50,000 is headed to Columbus’ “Love Our Children, Lock Your Guns” safety initiative.

The partnership between the city of Columbus and NBC4 is in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a child getting their hands on a gun.

City leaders say the initiative is just another step they’re taking to make a safer Columbus.

“There is nothing worse than seeing a child being shot,” Columbus Councilman Mitchell Brown said. “I have seen that and it is the most unpleasant thing one could ever experience.”

Mitchell said it is inexcusable for a child to get their hands on a gun, and for adults to not secure weapons properly. For that reason, the city is going to make storing a gun accessible to all.

The initiative – in partnership with NBC4 – will give away free lock boxes to the public.

“The initiative will include information about gun locks with an interactive map showing all gun lock pickup locations and a schedule of events where gun locks will be available for distribution,” Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said.

Councilmembers want to be proactive in ensuring these weapons don’t fall into the wrong hands.

“The state may try to take away the right to rule in our city, but I will say that we are not going to stop until we get the message of safety out here,” Remy said.