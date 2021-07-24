Columbus fraternity holds food drive in memory of Lewis’ ‘good trouble’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One fraternity is keeping an important civil rights activist’s memory alive this weekend by doing the one thing he spent his life working on – helping his community.

John Lewis fought for the rights of many African Americans and helped end legalized segregation in the United States.

As a man who focused on helping and caring for people, Phi Beta Sigma members said they held a food drive to continue conveying Lewis’ message of what community means.

Organizers of the drive said the pandemic affected many family members in different ways, with one of those being food insecurity.

“This is real,” said Alphonso Guice, pastor at New Fellowship Baptist Church, which is where Saturday’s food drive was held. “This is real out here. People need people. We need to understand that all over the nation, we need each other.”

The fraternity wants to let people know that they can always donate food or find other ways to get involved, stay connected, and help the community.

“John Lewis kind of coined the phrase of ‘good trouble,’” said Andre Harper, Phi Beta Sigma president. “He was born into a time of great turmoil in our country and as a young man, he fought for the rights so that I can go to the voting booth and live the life I’m living right now. Brother Lewis sacrificed so much.”

