COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The philanthropy arm of the City of Columbus is keeping its eye on five “exemplary” nonprofits that are strengthening the central Ohio community.

On Monday, The Columbus Foundation tapped five nonprofits — Black Girl Rising, Elevate Northland, Form5 Prosthetics, Remember Us Urban Scouts and Riverview International Center — among the list of this year’s “nonprofits to watch.”

The Columbus Foundation launched its “5 Nonprofits to Watch” platform in 2014 to recognize organizations that empower neighborhoods and foster community in central Ohio, and “this year’s cohort is no exception,” according to Dan Sharpe, the foundation’s vice president for community research and grants management.

“Although their missions vary, each of these nonprofits is deeply committed to building a community where everyone feels a sense of purpose and belonging,” Sharpe said.

The winning nonprofits will receive a $20,000 unrestricted grant and services from UpRys, a local consulting firm.

Riverview International Center

Located in the Riverview Drive neighborhood, the Riverview International Center is designed to help new Americans obtain basic needs and services. The nonprofit provides English classes, employment services, computer literacy, citizenship assistance, legal help and homework services to people new to the U.S.

Black Girl Rising, Inc.

Founded in 2010, Black Girl Rising, Inc. has a mission to serve Black girls in central Ohio, providing them with programming and services to increase confidence, resiliency, critical thinking, leadership and emotional and mental wellbeing.

Elevate Northland

Elevate Northland, a community development corporation, was designed to uplift Columbus’ Northland neighborhood and put the area “back on the map as a destination,” according to its website. It aims to provide services to Northland residents, entrepreneurs, New Americans, seniors and families.

Form5 Prosthetics

Form5 Prosthetics gives central Ohioans with limb differences greater mobility by creating 3-D printed and custom-made prosthetic devices. Launched by a New Albany High School alumnus, the nonprofit uses eco-friendly materials to build its prosthetics.

Remember Us Urban Scouts

Remember Us Urban Scouts was founded to provide Columbus-area youth with mentorship, in-school, afterschool and summer programming. Through community and youth nights, bike rides and other activities, the nonprofit seeks to create generational wealth, build kids’ social capital and break the cycle of poverty in Columbus neighborhoods.