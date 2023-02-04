COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The First Responder Face-Off Foundation held its annual hockey game between the Columbus police and fire departments Saturday with the goal of providing resources to first responders and their families.

Saturday’s match was the first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foundation director Don Zender said he’s so glad they were able to get back in the Schottenstein Center this year because the face-off is the foundation’s main annual fundraiser.

Columbus fire got the win against Columbus police, but players on both sides agree it’s about so much more than that.

Money raised at the event goes toward scholarships for children of first responders who become severely injured or disabled in the line of duty. It also goes toward philanthropic research efforts, like cancer, and providing relief to families in need.

Zender said Saturday was a fulfilling experience.

“I think it’s wonderful, but more importantly, you see the fans getting into it,” he said. “They’re cheering on first responders. You know, it hasn’t been easy the last couple of years and just to see that support is incredible.

Zender said the foundation is doing work to also support first responders in Indiana and Michigan.