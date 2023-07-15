COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National EMS Memorial Service is traveling around the country to hold memorials for those who died while serving.

Their journey brought them to Columbus Saturday morning to honor the life of firefighter Frank Duff, who died from COVID-19 in 2021, which he caught in the line of duty. “We’re so grateful that this EMS moving honors and is paying tribute to Frank, but also we lost Greg Bower and Dave Jarvis to COVID back in 2021,” Bataillon chief Jeffrey Geitter said.

The memorial service for Duff was temporary, as its all part of a plan for the National EMS Memorial Service to have a permanent home to remember those that have fallen in the line of duty. The city’s fire division got to remember their fallen comrades in the city they served. This was the idea when the service set out from California for their moving honors program.

“Coming out of COVID a couple of years ago, we realized that many families and many EMS colleagues of the fallen could not travel to D.C. to be a part of this memorial, so we decided to take it on the road if you will,” said the memorial service’s president Jana Williams.

Over the span of 28 days, they will travel across 25 states holding services for 59 EMS workers who fell in the line of duty. Their memorial is called the Tree of Life, which is designed to act as a living, temporary memorial. “Unlike our colleagues in police and fire, they have permanent national memorials in our nation’s capital, EMS does not yet,” said Williams.

Above all else, the service wanted the families of the fallen to be able to celebrate their love ones properly, as this may be the only time they’ll be able to. For the children of the fallen, the service has created a unique way to bring them comfort, receiving teddy bears.

The memorial service has five more stops before it ends in Arlington, Va. next week for its weekend of heroes, completing its 28 days of service.