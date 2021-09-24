Columbus Firefighters rescue child from laundry chute

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 8-year old who was stuck in a laundry chute has been safely freed, thanks to Columbus firefighters.

According to CFD’s social media, firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Forest Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday on the report of a child who got stuck in the chute when they tried to slide down.

At first, firefighters tried to reposition the child, who was bent at the waist “leaving the feet and arms in an upward position with the buttocks and back exposed through the bottom opening,” according to CFD.

After these attempts failed the firefighters had to remove part of the wall around the chute, then cut a floor joist to finally free the 8-year old.

The child was transported to a local hospital but was not injured, according to CFD.