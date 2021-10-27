COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.
On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.
The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.
The healthy baby boy, named Julian Juan Torres, got reacquainted with the firefighters under calmer circumstances when the family stopped by to express their thanks.