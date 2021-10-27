COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.

On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.





On 10/11, Station 27 and Station 6 members responded to a woman in labor on the side of Route 315 N. It was a successful delivery ending with a healthy 9 lb. baby boy.



The family stopped by Station 27 to thank the crew members and re-introduce them to Julian Juan Torres! pic.twitter.com/mRltWzckhN — Columbus OH Fire (@ColsFire) October 27, 2021

The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

The healthy baby boy, named Julian Juan Torres, got reacquainted with the firefighters under calmer circumstances when the family stopped by to express their thanks.