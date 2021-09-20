Columbus firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while on duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter has died after fire department officials said he contracted the COVID-19 virus while working.

The body of firefighter Frank D. Duff Jr. was transported from the hospital to the funeral home past Battalion 1 members at the Columbus Fire Department Station 2 Sunday, according to a video posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Duff became a Columbus firefighter on Sept. 11, 1994, and earned his paramedic certificate in 1998. Duff spent most of his career working on Columbus’ west side, last working with Rescue 17 out of the Hilltop neighborhood station.

According to the fire department, Duff developed COVID-19 symptoms in mid-August, with contact tracing showing he was exposed while working.

“Duff was known for his calm and kind demeanor with everyone he came into contact with,” the department posted to Facebook. “He treated everyone he met like family and was the living example of what it means to have a servant’s heart.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.