COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter with more than 25 years of experience died after a battle with COVID-19.

Columbus Fire Station 21 announced on social media that Greg Bauer died early Monday morning.

According to the post, Bauer was hired by the department in 1996 and spend the majority of his career with Station 21, located on the city’s east side.

“Greg was the senior man at our fire house and sometimes respectfully referred to as ‘the mayor’ for his keeping the troops in line,” the department posted.

Bauer is the second Columbus firefighter in less than a month to die after contracting COVID-19. On Sept. 20, the department announced firefighter Frank D. Duff Jr. died after contracting the virus while on duty.

No funeral arrangements for Bauer had been announced.