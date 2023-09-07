Watch a previous NBC4 report on the homicide in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals arrested two Ohio suspects on Thursday in connection to a “suspicious” Columbus fire in July that police later ruled a homicide.

Miranda King and Robert Beine have been detained and are facing murder and gross abuse of a corpse charges, according to the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of Ohio. Both suspects were transported to the Franklin County Jail where they will remain pending their initial appearances in court.

Authorities had responded to the 1600 block of South High Street in Hungarian Village at 1:31 a.m. on July 8 after report of a burning body in the woods, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the body of William Hamblin nearby.

The two suspects were found at a gas station at the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue on Thursday, and attempted to flee from the officers before they were taken into custody.