Columbus fire department helps young cancer patient ring the bell

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire helped ring the bell for a special young boy who has been traveling to Columbus since November for cancer treatment.

Jacob Armentrout, 7, pulled the bell at the Central Ohio Fire Museum Tuesday. His family, who lives in West Virginia, are celebrating the end of their overnight trips and treatments to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Jacob is being treated for embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma in his bladder and prostate.

The family said Tuesday’s bell ringing was a gift.

“So, I’m a firefighter in our state and because of COVID, they wouldn’t let us ring the bell with him at the hospital,” said Brian Williams, one of Jacob’s family members. “The whole family couldn’t go in, and I reached out to some people and one phone call led to another and the firefighters here in Columbus invited us here to do this with the big bell.”

Jacob’s mom said he will still be getting infusions and oral treatments, but completing the overnight visits was a big milestone for the family.