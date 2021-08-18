Columbus Fiery Foods Festival postponed due to COVID-19 spike

Credit: Fiery Foods Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival has been rescheduled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for the festival posted on its website that the festival will be rescheduled for the summer of 2022. The festival was scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we cannot provide you with the type and style of event that lives up to our standards,” the message on the website states.

Refunds for all ticket holders and vendors will be released by Monday, Aug. 23, the organizers said.

There is no new date for the festival at this point, with organizers saying it will return in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

