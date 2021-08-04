Columbus festival to highlight talents of women, girls this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local festival highlighting the talents and careers of women in our community will hold its fourth annual event this weekend, called the Columbus Women and Girls Fest.

“Women and girls are very fundamental beings in society, and we need more than just Women’s History Month,” said Dr. Elaine Richardson, organizer of the Columbus Women and Girls Fest.

Four years ago, Richardson said she felt inspired to start a movement, to bring awareness to women’s achievements here in Columbus.

“I think, you know, there’s not enough platforms in Columbus for women,” she said.

Richard started a platform of her own, called the Columbus Women and Girls Fest, which features female speakers of all backgrounds, coming together to grow and connect with their community.

The event also includes live performances from musical artists, children’s activities, and educational workshops for all ages.

“Not only young people, but all of us, that we need each other, and we should be networking with each other, we should be learning and growing together,” Richardson said.

Which is where educators like Dr. Allison Ragland come in, who teaches her own workshop at the festival.

“It talks about how to re-educate yourself,” said Ragland, with the Education Foundation for Freedom.

Ragland said her class focuses on the social injustices of the education system and seeks to empower women on how to take charge of their own education.

“We want to make sure that women and girls, especially our younger girls, have good, positive role models and know that they can do anything,” Ragland said.

And that’s a lesson Richardson said is especially relevant for women of color.

“There is a woman of color in our community who knows something about that, and you can network with that women or girl and learn from them,” she said.

The festival will be held at MPACC Box Park this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7pm.