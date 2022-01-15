COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals’ first playoff win in more than three decades may have taken place in Cincinnati, but in Columbus, fans were celebrating, too.

Fans said seeing the team make it through the first game of the playoffs has them feeling proud and hopeful for a historic run in the playoffs.

Saturday’s 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first Wild Card game has Bengals fans celebrating the team’s first playoff win in 31 years.

“It’s very emotional,” said fan Kerry Roberts following the game. “I mean, we’ve been waiting for this moment forever.”

Roberts has been a Bengals fan since 1968, but said for the last five years, he’s been going to The Pub in Gahanna to watch his favorite team.

“Every Sunday, Columbus Bengals Nation meets at Gahanna Pub,” he said.

“We’re one of the only Bengals bars in Columbus, and everybody comes and join us and have a great time,” said fan Sean Estepp.

“We made this a Bengals bar, pretty much,” said Columbus Bengals Nation organizer Tom Magin.

Magin said the fan group is made up of more than 400 online members and has been running for 14 years. Now, the group is finally able to celebrate its team winning a playoff game.

“I grew up in Dayton, Ohio,” he said. “I was there for the last game, and I was there for the Freezer Bowl in 1982. This is redemption for me.”

The Bengals win snapped a seven-game postseason losing streak. The next stop for the Bengals is the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, with their opponent yet to be determined.