Columbus family suffers through losing two brothers in one year to gun violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A deadly shooting from early Tuesday morning on Columbus’ south side remains under investigation Wednesday.

Four people, including Jerick Jacobs-Tate, 23, died.

Jerick’s family has now lost two loved ones to gun violence in less than a year. Jerick’s brother was killed last September.

Police said there hasn’t been an arrest in that case, and now the family is dealing with a second loss.

Funny, bold, and a good dancer is how Jodi Howell describes her cousin Jerrick, who she said was more like a little brother to her.

“I think Jerick was a lot like his mom and my uncle,” Howell said.

But on Tuesday just before 12:30 a.m., Jerick was shot and killed on the city’s southside. It’s something a family never wants to go through. Now, this family is dealing with it for the second time in less than a year.

“To see that the streets were able to take away our babies, you know, it hurts,” Howell said. “It hurts.”

Jerick’s brother, Jaleel Carter-Tate, 25, was shot and killed last September. They were Howell’s aunt’s only two children.

“Your children and grandchildren are pretty much your world and they stole that from her,” Howell said. “To lose one child, but then to lose another child within a year, a lot of people can’t imagine that kind of pain and nobody wants to.”

The brothers’ mother recently participated in a stop the violence rally this past weekend, at the time, marching for her first son.

“My aunt wants the violence to stop, she wants to see justice,” Howell said. “She said we’re losing them way too young and something needs to be done.”

Howell has been trying to do her part through Peace in the Streets since 2015. While losing her cousins is incredibly hard, she also said it’s giving her motivation to continue.

“I don’t want anyone else to lose their cousins,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else to lose their kids.”

So far, police said there have been no arrests in either case.