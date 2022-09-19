COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One year later, a central Ohio family continues to look for justice.

Bryce Persang, 24, was killed last September, and his mother continues her push for answers. Suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.

While Katherine Persang said she’s starting to do a bit better over the last few months, she still does not have justice, saying part of the healing process revolves around getting justice for her son.

Katherine Persang wears a necklace every day as her way of taking her son Bryce with her everywhere she goes.

She’s also put a heart-shaped lock on the Rich Street bridge, writing, “Forever my Batman” on it. Batman is her and her son’s favorite superhero.

“If you needed him, he would show up or he would stay on the phone with you,” Katherine Persang said. “Whatever it was you needed, he made himself available.”

She said her son always looked for the good in others and was extremely close with his nephew. Bryce was shot and killed last September. It’s now been a year since his death.

“Acceptance and closure, I don’t think I’ll ever know what that is,” Katherine Persang said. “But I think I’m starting to grow around my grief.”

About nine months later, in June of this year, Columbus police identified two suspects in the shooting, Tahir Said, 20, and Hanut Abdulle, 19. Investigators said they believe the suspects have fled the country.

Tahir Said (left) and Hanut Abdulle (right) have arrest warrants issued for the shooting death of Bryce Persang.

“Yeah, we know who the suspects are, but being able to find them is another story,” Katherine Persang said. “So I have to fight this, go up this mountain in a different way, trying to find a way for his justice.”

Katherine Persang is not the only one still looking for justice in a loved one’s case. She encourages anyone with info about Bryce’s case, or others, to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.