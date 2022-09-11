COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This time of year is difficult for one Columbus family who mourns a loved one lost to gun violence one year ago.

The family of 27-year-old Marcus Payne is still looking for answers to his death.

Marcus’ mother Victoria Landrum is a member of the group Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children. On Sunday, the group held an event outside Champion Middle School, all about spreading positivity in the community.

At the event in east Columbus, bouncy houses for the children, food, and a raffle were all part of the fun.

Landrum said the event is the kind of thing her son would go to since he loved helping the community.

Marcus also loved to travel, which is why his family is raffling off a three-day, two-night vacation in his honor.

Landrum said the smile she saw on the winner’s face reminded her of the happiness she would see in her son when he went on a trip.

“I was excited because I could just see how excited she was to think, ‘Oh, I’m going on vacation,’” she said of the winner. “The excitement my son has on his face when he goes on vacation, the excitement of enjoying yourself, relaxing, and he can never do that.”

The shooting happened on Aug. 30, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m. near Neil and Buttles avenues in Victorian Village. Columbus police said the brothers had confronted someone they suspected tried to steal their car. As Marcus Payne and his brother drove away, someone fired into the car, hitting Payne in the head.

On Sept. 11, the 27-year-old, one of nine siblings, died.

One year after Marcus’ death, Columbus police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.