COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police and a local family are asking for the public’s help Sunday after a Mexican food truck was reported missing from the Clintonville community this weekend.

For the last eight years, the La Poblanita food truck has been located by Northridge Road and Indionola Avenue.

Though they’ve had break-ins in the past, the family said that on Saturday morning, finding it gone has completely left them heartbroken.

The owner, Marcelina Soriano, said it’s a business she and her four children have built together and is how they’ve been able to put food on the table and provide for the family. It’s what makes this loss so devastating; the truck is the family’s main source of income and without it, they’re left jobless.

The Soriano family said a neighbor shared surveillance footage that should the food truck being hauled away by a red truck at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday.

“We didn’t want it to have to come to this,” said Jesus Soriano. “We just love serving the community, we love the people, serving good food. It’s just crazy that somebody would want to do this.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.