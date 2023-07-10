COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a string of shootings in Columbus, faith leaders are speaking out to denounce the disheartening violence.

Pastor Michael Young with the City of Grace church said he sees strides being made in the fight against violence, but, right now, the community is just scratching the surface.

“I think it’s important for us to learn how to build bridges and not walls,” Young said.

Young said, when there is violence in the community, it impacts everyone.

“There was a time when I felt more comfortable as it related to the safety of my children,” Young said. “Now, I feel a lot more comfortable with them staying home and staying close to me.”

On Thursday, police said suspects completed several robberies that led to a high-speed chase ending in a shootout. A Columbus police officer was wounded, and one suspect was shot and killed.

Then, on Saturday morning, a 64-year-old woman was shot and killed in South Linden and a 22-year-old man was killed in southwest Columbus. Saturday night, a man was shot and killed on East Livingston Avenue by a Columbus officer. This comes after the suspect shot at both Columbus police and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies.

Young said it is going to take time for faith and city leaders to grab ahold of the small group causing the violence.

“Build genuine, authentic relationships, begin to help them cast vision, help them identify gifts and talents that they may possess but they are not currently utilizing,” said Young. “Let them know how they can monetize that.”

He said, despite the red and blue lights this weekend, he sees the beginnings of change happening.

“There are some amazing programs around Columbus that are really grabbing ahold of these young people and investing in them, and I see fruit from it already,” Young said.

Young said his church has a number of grassroots efforts to engage the community. One is their emerging leaders program that partnered with the city to host the first community violence reduction event.

Still, Columbus police said, as of Monday, there have been 82 homicides in the city so far this year. At this time last year, there were 72.