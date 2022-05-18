COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As parents nationwide and throughout central Ohio scramble to find baby formula, a local Facebook group is trying to get families connected to the formula they need.

The goal of a new group on Facebook is to help families in the area find the formula they need.

“All I did was press a few buttons and make it open, so I don’t really want to claim anything other than that but if there’s an outlet for people to say what they need and get what they need than that’s what matters,” Kelly Keyser said.



Keyser started the Columbus Formula Finders group on Facebook. Keyser said she is breastfeeding her eight-week-old son, but she knows many mothers aren’t able to breastfeed.

While on maternity leave, Keyser started the social media group to try and help families struggling to find formula on the shelves.

“I think people are literally afraid of their babies dying at this point,” she said. “I’ve seen so many moms that are scrambling to find formula, and since I can’t really leave the house, I don’t really do a whole lot, I wanted to find some way to help.”



The group was started a few days ago and has more than 100 members, including Chelsie Smith, who said she spent her Wednesday night traveling around central Ohio looking for formula for her son — but to no avail.

“We’re just looking at the empty shelves here, only toddler formula is available which is down on this end and then everything else is completely empty,” Smith said.

Smith said she ended up driving more than a half hour from home to get one can of formula.

Tricia Raybuck, another parent in the group, said she’s been searching for formula for her daughter.

“It’s an everyday hunt to find food for my baby,” Raybuck said. “It just adds a lot of extra stress you don’t need as a parent trying to figure out how to feed your baby.”

While Raybuck and Smith look for formula for their own babies, they are in the group helping other families search as well. Keyser said there have already been some matches.

“This is why I did this, even if there’s just one person who found the food they need for their baby, that made it worth it for me,” she said.