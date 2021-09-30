COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is extending its outdoor seating program through November 14 in an effort to help restaurants and bars make it through the pandemic.

The outdoor seating program allows businesses to expand seating in their parking lots, or use the right of way for temporary outdoor on-street dining areas. The outdoor spaces help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to plague Franklin County.

The pilot program was launched in summer 2020 and was extended in March 2021.

“The City of Columbus is pleased to extend this program again and work with our local restaurants and bars to provide safe outdoor seating options for patrons,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “The successful pilot supports the industry, our economy, and the health and well-being of our community as we continue to fight this virus.”

According to the city, 12 restaurants are participating in the right-of-way dining and 24 others are utilizing their parking lots.

New applications are still being accepted by the City of Columbus. Businesses may apply online or by emailing DLDaniel@Columbus.gov.