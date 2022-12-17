COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a Hilltop area gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent future violent incidents.

The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of a fatal shooting this past Tuesday.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said this week the city filed an agreement in court with the owners of the Sunoco station, saying changes to improve safety will be made. Those improvements include adding lighting, video surveillance, security, and closing the bathrooms to the public.

Klein said he believes this will help eliminate unwanted trespassers who may cause the violence.

“If you can eliminate the unwanted trespassing individuals who are causing the problems; that, hopefully, coupled with the lighting, video, and security personnel, would improve public safety for that particular location but also the neighborhood that surrounds it,” Klein said.

On Tuesday, Andrew Combs, 21, was shot during an altercation that police said began as an attempted robbery. Police have arrested David Johnson III, 20, and charged him with murder in the shooting.

Klein said this station was originally on the city’s list of business liquor objection renewals since the previous owners refused to work with the city. When new owners expressed a willingness to work with the city, the business was removed from the list.

“So they are going to be making significant steps in the right direction so I really applaud them for being a part of the team and the team effort to improve public safety,” Klein said. “I think they recognize that there were some issues at their business and it looks like so far they want to do the right thing and get that done.”

The owners of the Sunoco station were unavailable for comment Saturday, but a manager said he is still shaken up over this week’s shooting and that he is looking forward to seeing improvements in the area.