COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to expand the city’s responsible wage to all city service contracts except for construction.

Moving forward, all employees under city contracts will be paid a minimum of $20 an hour.

In the past, city service contracts in the areas of custodial, landscaping, guard and security, and cleaning and recycling services had to abide by the responsible wage if the vendor was not a small business (more than 25 employees).

The responsible wage was equal to the lowest wage paid to a full-time city of Columbus employee. The lowest-paid city employee earns $20 as of June 1, 2023.

This amendment expands the responsible wage provision to all city service contracts except construction contracts. It also removes the exemption for small businesses and unifies the procurement process for all service contracts, making it a simpler experience for everyone, rather than having vendors in two separate buckets.

“One worker not being paid a working wage on these contracts is too many,” Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re doing security services for the city or performing janitorial services, we should not be picking and choosing that certain people are going to be given a living wage and others aren’t.”

Dorans said many businesses are already paying the appropriate amount.

However, some officials have concerns about the city’s move.

“I just generally think that kind of interference in markets is a bad idea because the market can be kind of dynamic for workers than any legislation can be,” Steve Stivers, CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said. “You don’t want everything regulated at every city where, if you went from Columbus to Upper Arlington, and there’s a different wage, you go from Upper Arlington to Grandview or Grove City or Dublin, there would be a different wage. That’s a really tough way to run a business.”

Which Dorans can understand, but said he is ensuring equity in pay for those contracted with the city of Columbus.

Dorans said there will be a 30-day period before it goes into effect. He also said the city is sending out letters and communicating so businesses can be prepared for what is coming.