Columbus event offers free haircuts, political engagement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – People had a chance to get a free haircut Saturday while getting involved in the political process at the same time.

The National Panhellenic Council held its second annual Get In The Cut event, offering people a chance to get a free haircut and get a cut of the resources available to them.

Nearly 100 people showed up before noon for Saturday’s event.

Attendees were given information on health, signing up for NAACP memberships, and making sure they were registered to vote.

“We’re nonpartisan, so it doesn’t… your vote is your vote, but you’re voting and that’s just important,” said Charity Martin-King, the Columbus chapter president of the National Panhellenic Council. “Having political engagement in the process is very important.”

The organization’s next event is scheduled to be a roundtable discussion with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on the issues its members are seeing in the community.