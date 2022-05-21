COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health held a first-of-its-kind trauma care conference Saturday to allow people dealing with trauma a safe place to talk, heal, and network.

The event comes after a deadly last few years largely due to gun violence.

At the conference, the panel discussion “I Survived” was moderated by NBC4’s Kerry Charles. One of the panelists he spoke with, January Belcher, is a nurse at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Belcher said during the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her colleagues spend days away from their families, fearing for their own lives while trying to save others.

“We don’t stop and do self-care, and a lot of times, people believe that self-care is selfish and that’s the furthest thing from the truth,” she said. “We have to have time to process what we’re going through. We have to have time to deal with the pain, the struggles.”

Belcher added she is passionate about raising awareness of the importance of healthcare workers having access to mental health resources.