COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a two-year hiatus, one of Columbus’ biggest attractions is back in full force.

Thousands of athletes, vendors and fans are in town for an international show of strength and athleticism.

The international competition continues all weekend long at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and it will have a big impact on the city’s economy.

This is Alison Walker’s very first time in Columbus, where she’ll compete alongside thousands of international athletes at the Arnold Sports Festival.

“To be here, wow — like I wasn’t sure I was going to make it with the border rules and everything,” Walker, a Vancouver, Canada native, said.

It’s the first time since 2019 the full festival will be back in action with spectators.

The festival was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19, and in 2021 only athletes were permitted to attend to prevent community spread.

The festival’s event director, Brent Lalonde, said there are roughly 20,000 competitors at this year’s competition.

“To be honest, it’s probably down a few thousand,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of events that did not come back for 2022 that we expect back in 2023 — a big cheerleading competition and a big gymnastics competition.”

More than 16,000 rooms were booked in the city for the Arnold in 2019, according to Experience Columbus.

Christian Coffin, general manager of the Hilton Downtown Columbus, a hotel adjacent to the convention center, said the hotel’s rooms are all booked up for the event this year, and they’ll be busy on all fronts.

“It’s huge food and beverage — this weekend we will do more in our restaurants in 48 hours than we do in a typical month — these guys eat, and it’s wonderful!” he said.

Walker said she’s hoping for the best when it comes to competition and will take the entire experience in.

“Definitely staying the whole weekend, gonna watch all the professionals this weekend,” she said. “It’s going to be so exciting!”

The Arnold will be in full swing starting Friday with the Arnold Expo — which will feature more than 1,000 booths to showcase sports equipment, apparel and nutrition businesses — and several more competitions underway.

Masks are required inside the convention center, according to its website.

For a list of events and competitions, or more information how to purchase tickets, visit the Arnold’s website.