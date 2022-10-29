If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, help is available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across the country Saturday, prescription drugs were taken back as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

In Columbus, the city’s divisions of fire, police, and several other local organizations also joined in to help as part of the event, known as RREACT Community Safety Day.

Drivers lined up to turn in their outdated or unused prescription drugs to DEA agents, who then emptied the bottles and destroyed the pills.

First responders said it’s all about keeping those drugs out of the wrong hands, with organizers adding that since the pandemic, they are seeing a larger turnout for the takeback program.

“We’re seeing a lot more people now, not only because there are a lot of people with food insecurities and people want to get out of the house, so linking them with resources,” said one of the organizers.

First responders also gave out groceries, a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic was held, and Naloxone training was part of the event. Organizers handed out groceries to 270 families at the event. There is no word yet on the amount of prescription drugs that were surrendered.

