COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A doughnut shop near Grandview Heights was broken into over the weekend.

According to Columbus police, it was reported Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. that Dragon Donuts on the 1200 block of West 5th Avenue was broken into.

Police said the suspect entered the business through the front door using a pry bar and took off with the cash register drawer and a lockbox, both of which contained cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4780.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.

Suspect wanted for break-in at Dragon Donuts on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Suspect wanted for break-in at Dragon Donuts on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Suspect wanted for break-in at Dragon Donuts on Sunday, March 27, 2022.