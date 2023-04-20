Updated and previous reports on this story can be viewed in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged with two murders allegedly tied to a drug deal faced a judge Thursday morning.

Cayon Drake, 18, is facing two counts of murder after an alleged drug deal turned violent Tuesday night on the 2000 block of East 10th Avenue in East Columbus, near Krumm Park. There, Columbus police say Drake, 19-year-old Antoine Moss Jr. and 16-year-old Jeremy Heglar exchanged gunfire inside a car at around 8:50 p.m.

Moss Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at 8:58 p.m. while Heglar later died at Grant Medical Center at 9:52 p.m.

According to court records, Heglar and his girlfriend pulled up in front of a home on East 10th Avenue to meet Moss and Drake to sell them drugs. Moss and Drake got into the back seat of Heglar’s car and at some point, during the alleged transaction, Moss and Drake pulled out handguns and shot Heglar. Court records said Heglar was able to return fire, hitting and killing Moss and shooting Drake in the arm. Drake ran from the car, shooting at it several more times before running away.

Police are still searching for a gun in connection with the shooting and have been concentrating on a pond near the crime scene. A Franklin County Municipal judge issued Drake two $500,000 bonds for each murder, totaling $1 million. A preliminary trial was scheduled for April 28.