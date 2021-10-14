COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Division of Police officer has died after catching COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Columbus Division of Police shared that Officer James Strozyk, 49, died from complications of illness after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He was a loving husband, father and grandfather,” the Facebook post reads. “Officer Strozyk’s commitment and dedication to his division and the community is a tremendous loss that will not be filled.”

Strozyk was a 17-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police.