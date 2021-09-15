Columbus Division of Police, FBI collaborating to investigate shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The FBI and the Columbus Division of Police will be working together to investigate the shooting death of a teen killed at Bicentennial Park in May.  

According to police, on May 22, Olivia Kurtz, 16, was shot during a private event that was promoted on social media at the amphitheater along the Scioto Mile. The shooting also left multiple other teens injured.

Police said the event did not have a permit from the city and that the park was closed at the time of the shooting.

The FBI and Columbus Police have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. news conference to discuss their collaboration.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

