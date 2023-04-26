COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County prosecutors have set their sights on a Columbus Division of Police detective accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

A Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against Demetris Ortega, according to Prosecuting Attorney Gary G. Tyack. Ortega now faces a felony charge of failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The case stems from an April 20, 2022 crash, where investigators determined the CPD detective was under the influence of alcohol. Ortega was in a car that struck and killed Naimo Abdirahman, 30, while she was walking across Morse Road near Walford Street. While a passenger got out of the car and told witnesses to call 911, they then got back in and drove away from the scene, according to Columbus police.

Ortega, who was relieved of duty following the crash, was also previously relieved of duty but rehired after another OVI charge from a 2015 collision. He pleaded guilty in that incident in 2016, and the judge suspended his driver’s license for six months alongside handing the detective a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Tyack said that because investigators could not determine with certainty that Ortega was at fault in the crash with Abdirahman, they were missing a key element to charge him with vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide.