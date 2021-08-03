Columbus declares eastside apartment complex a public nuisance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus has secured a court order to declare a 508-unit apartment complex on the city’s east side a public nuisance.

The order was issued during a permanent injunction hearing Tuesday against Colonial Village apartments.

According to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, since March 2020, Columbus Police have responded to approximately 1,500 calls for service at the complex. Columbus Fire has responded more than 700 times since January 2019 for drug overdoses, injuries due to assault, shootings, stabbings, and DOA calls.

Court documents state that in October of 2019, the city’s code enforcement department started inspections of the property due to complaints from tenants and community members. As a result, the city issued more than 400 notice violations, including bed bugs, rodent and roach infestations, water damage, lack of utilities, missing or broken smoke detectors, as well as many more violations.

On July 30 of this year, code enforcement observed 201 outstanding code violations at the complex, according to court documents.

According to Tuesday’s ruling, the owner of the property, Apex Colonial OH, LLC, has 30 days to bring the property into compliance, including bringing the property into compliance with all provisions of the city’s code, fix all outstanding emergency violations of the code, and increase staff, maintenance, security, camera, lighting, and more.

“After years of working alongside CPD and Code Enforcement to improve the situation at Colonial Village, we are glad the court now has the authority to oversee and ensure this property is brought into compliance,” Klein said in a statement. “Residents living at Colonial Village have suffered far too long, and we applaud the judge’s order which will bring long-overdue improvements to their quality of life.”