COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds made their way to Greenlawn Cemetery Saturday for the Day of the Dead Columbus Festival, the event’s 23rd year in Columbus.

It is an educational and cultural experience where people have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Latin American tradition. Saturday’s festival featured more local food and art vendors than ever before.

Leticia Vazquec, the event’s organizer, said the celebration is about honoring your own self and those who have died.

“It’s celebrating life,” she said. “It’s really not about focusing on when you die, but when you live and how you live.”

Each year, the event has a different theme, with this year’s festival honoring victims of violence, with the theme portrayed through the art and exhibitions at the event.