COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Crew player was the victim of an aggravated robbery in the Short North this past week, according to Columbus police.

Police said that at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday, March 17, the victim, Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne, 25, told police he was in the area of North High Street and Russell Street when a man bumped into him, dropping his phone.

According to police, Etienne gave the man $100 from Cash App and tried to hurry away from the area because he felt other people with the man may become violent.

Etienne was then surrounded by the group, which police said was approximately nine men, who then allegedly began assaulting him, with one of the suspects saying he had a gun.

According to police, in addition to the money from the Cash App, the suspects were able to get an Apple iWatch and a gold chain from Etienne.

Columbus police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

Columbus Crew released the following statement regarding the robbery:

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our players being the victim of a robbery on Thursday, March 17, and we are relieved that Derrick is okay following the matter. Further inquiries should be directed to the Columbus Police Department.”