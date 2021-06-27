Columbus Crew offers fans sneak peek at new Lower.com Stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Excitement is growing for the first game at Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew.

The first game is this Saturday, July 3.

The Crew is away for Sunday’s game, but the stadium is still playing a role, giving fans a sneak peek of the new stadium while hosting a watch party for tonight’s game.

“This is just finally a dream becoming a reality and honestly, I feel like I’d have to experience it this Saturday to see what it’s going to be like,” said Crew fan Peter Shehata.

For most of the people at Sunday’s event, it was their first time seeing the stadium up close, with some calling it breathtaking.

There was a Nordecke yard sale during the afternoon, leading into the watch party.

Fans used the yard sale to stock up on Crew gear, all while getting a look at the Crew’s new home, saying they were excited to see the field and excited to watch the away game inside Lower.com Stadium.

Saturday’s first game at the stadium will be against the New England Revolution.

Fans say the new stadium will be good for them, good for the team, and good for the city.

“I walked past Nationwide Arena, I walked past Huntington Park, which has a game going on tonight, and come down here and start to see all the black and yellow,” said Columbus resident David Sherrod. “Pretty cool, pretty cool to be able to say our home’s downtown now, too.”