COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Anticipation is building for the upcoming ‘Hell is Real’ rivalry between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati.

As the competition heats up, the Crew is launching new food and drink items, specifically for the match, for all supporters to enjoy.

Donatos Hell is Real Pizza – Features hot chicken, jalapenos, sliced pickle and ranch drizzle

– Features hot chicken, jalapenos, sliced pickle and ranch drizzle Dirty Frank’s Hell is Real Dog – A spicy hot dog with cheddar cheese, sriracha cream cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and hot sauce.

– A spicy hot dog with cheddar cheese, sriracha cream cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and hot sauce. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Cheddar jalapeno brat

Mini corndogs

Flamin’ Hot Smokestack – Macaroni and cheese with pulled pork, chipotle barbeque sauce, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and green onions

– Macaroni and cheese with pulled pork, chipotle barbeque sauce, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and green onions Spicy Meatball Sub

Hell or High Water Cocktail – A tequila margarita with mango, strawberry, cayenne and sprinkled with banana cotton candy.

Donatos Hell is Real Pizza (Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

(Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

Hell or High Water Cocktail (Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

Cheddar jalapeno brat (Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

Flamin’ Hot Smokestack (Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

(Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

(Courtesy/ Columbus Crew)

The Crew will face FC Cincinnati on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The match is sold out and is the team’s 10th consecutive MLS sellout and the 11th overall at Lower.com Field in 2023, according to the release.