COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has announced a new clean energy job program aimed at younger adults.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the new program, titled Empowered!, Thursday, that is said to provide training and on-the-job experience in the clean-energy sector.

“Addressing climate change is about more than reducing carbon emissions. It is also about expanding opportunity, promoting upward mobility and elevating quality of life,” stated Ginther in a release. “A sustainable future must also be a prosperous future, and I look forward to seeing Empowered!’s impact in our city’s Opportunity Neighborhoods as well as across the entire community.”

The city is allocating $1.5 million to IMPACT Community Action to implement Empowered!, and will focus on recruiting participants from communities of color and women in Opportunity Neighborhoods.

Upon completion of the Empowered! program, geared towards Columbus residents ages 18 to 24, graduates will be placed in pre-apprenticeships or apprenticeships, or directly employed in fields such as weatherization, construction, utilities, solar installation and manufacturing, according to the release.