COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As warmer temperatures and later days approach, Columbus City Council is getting new information on violence prevention efforts from various city departments.

The departments of public safety, police, public health, and recreation and parks all have programs in place to try to cut down on the violence in Columbus.

All of these departments presented updates to city council’s public safety committee Tuesday.

Some of the work presented to the committee focuses on getting people out of gangs, while other efforts focus on professional development.

“We believe all this work, in coordination and combination with what we’re learning from consultants from across this country, are really having an effect and will have an effect, especially in the summer,” said Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, who is the chairman of the committee.

Information presented at the meeting will be used to determine how the programs progress in the next year.