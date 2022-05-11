COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reaching everyone in distress is the mission of a local nonprofit called The Reid Foundation.

On June 1, the foundation will present a free concert at the Southern Theater in downtown Columbus called Strings of Hope. The concert aims to bring addiction recovery and mental health out of the darkness and into the light.

In 2019, Rex Elsass started The Reid Foundation in loving memory of his son Reid, who lost his battle with addiction.

“He loved music and loved to share it and it was his bond with people and other souls,” Rex Elsass said.

Rex Elsass said his son’s legacy lives on through the work of the foundation, reaching everyone in distress.

“Three to 400 people a day are dying across this country as a result of suicide and addiction,” he said.

Reid’s love of music inspired his father and the foundation to encourage those struggling with addiction and mental health issues to learn how to creatively express themselves through music and fine arts.

“We currently are in all parts of Ohio doing music therapy with music therapists once a week in a rehab, soon to be maybe a couple prisons and senior facilities as well,” Rex Elsass said.

As a way to raise awareness for its mission, on June 1, the Earth Harp will transform the Southern Theater for Strings of Hope.

“Everybody who sits in the audience is essentially part of the instrument, is part of the healing,” Rex Elsass said.

America’s Got Talent star William Close will showcase his skills on the harp, which is known as the world’s longest playable stringed instrument.

“It’s exciting, and I’ve never seen a harp that fills an entire venue,” said Bruce Garfield, executive director of the Columbus Music Commission.

Garfield said it’s important to shine a light on music therapy and its healing powers.

“The commission has always believed in the power of music as an elixir and a healing element,” he said.

For those who can’t attend the concert, the Reid Foundation will provide a live stream on its Facebook page and Rex believes Strings of Hope will be a memorable night for all.

“It’s something that we can do for the community to bring awareness for music therapy, but also, more importantly, bring the focus to hope,” Rex Elsass said.