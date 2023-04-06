COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 2023 Columbus Commons summer schedule is beginning to take fold, beginning in two weeks, the park announced.

The six-acre park and gathering space set in the heart of Downtown, Columbus, will open its carousel rides, along with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food on Friday, April 21. In total the park will host over 200 events this season.

Weekly events, such as a kickball league, fitness and yoga classes, Breakfast at the Commons, Food Truck Food Court and free kids’ activities, such as inflatables and face painting, will kick off the month of May. Monthly events like Brews in the Bosque will also begin in early May.

Movie nights will also return, featuring Moana (May 27), The Lion King (June 23) and Shrek (July 4), and Shadowbox will offer a free live performance over Memorial Day weekend.

Other events include the Cap City Half Marathon, its Finish-Line party and post-race concert, Girls on the Run Central Ohio Spring 5k and Free Zora’s House WoCO Summer Market.

The Columbus Commons will also be announcing its summer concert series later in May. The first performance is slated for June 3.

For information on all events and concerts, visit the Columbus Commons website.