COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Coffee Festival is returning this weekend with more than 40 roasters serving up their best brew samples.

The eighth annual event for coffee enthusiasts is welcoming guests on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon and evening sessions at the Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave. Drawing more than 7,100 attendees last year, the two-day extravaganza that launched in 2016 by Columbus Underground features live entertainment, craft vendors and food trucks.

The 8th annual event for coffee enthusiasts is welcoming guests on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Coffee Festival)

Roasters, food vendors

Forty-three coffee roasters will be on site at the festival this weekend, including Cincinnati’s Coffee Emporium and Deeper Roots Coffee, Zanesville’s Double Shot Espresso Company, Caribou Coffee, New Albany’s Morning Ritual and Columbus’ own Black Kahawa Coffee, Crimson Cup, Earmark Coffee, Saucy Brew Works and more. Each roster is providing free two-once samples of coffee to each festival-goer.

In addition, LTT Kombucha will be serving craft kombucha, Tea Dude and True Honey Teas will be steeping a selection of blends and W*nder will be offering sparkling CBD beverages.

Eleven food trucks, including Dos Hermanos, Pitabilities, Ruta 40 Grill and The Forking Pierogi, will be serving up fresh eats at the coffee lover’s event, along with 25 food vendors. Festival-goers can indulge in cured meats and fresh sausages from North Country Charcuterie, baked goods from One Hail of a Cookie and For The Love of Dough, popcorn from Nomad’s Nosh and baked goods from Pamela’s Creative Kitchen.

Food and retail purchases are not included with admission. View the full list of coffee roasters and food vendors at this weekend’s festival here.

Live entertainment, activities

Goats from Groveport’s Harrison Farm will be on site at the coffee festival, along with adoptable cats from Kitty Bubble Café and Bar. Festival-goers can also test their axe-throwing skills with Dueling Axes, participate in a scavenger hunt with Bella’s Beans, and even get a coffee-inspired tattoo from Tattoo 62.

Push Beauty Salon is offering an 30-minute “Express-o Facial” customized to the guests, including a double cleanse, toning mist, an exfoliating coffee masque, caffeine-infused eye cream and moisturizer. On Saturday only, receive a “Latte Hand Treatment” with a coffee hand scrub, followed by caramel cuticle oil and a vanilla hand lotion.

Festival-goers can also pot jubilees in terracotta pots with Juju Plant Co., enjoy readings from local poets and listen to a lineup of Columbus musicians.

Admission

The festival’s afternoon session is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, while the evening session is from 3 to 6 p.m. Organizers offered a variety of admission options, including “Early Bird” tickets for $35 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and “Very Caffeinated Person” admission for $75 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, both of which have sold out.

Admission remains available for Saturday’s and Sunday’s evening sessions for $20 per ticket, which includes a commemorative festival mug for enjoying samples. Festival-goers can opt for the “Coffee Cravers” ticket for $30, also still available, which provides access to both Saturday’s and Sunday’s evening sessions.

A 5% arts and culture fee is added to each ticket, as required by the City of Columbus. View pricing and purchase admission to the festival here.