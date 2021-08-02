Columbus City Schools won’t use COTA buses to transport students, looking to optimize school bus routes

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is scrapping a proposal to use Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) busses for transportation this year.

Instead, the district is looking to partner with a company that will help CCS optimize its current bus routes, getting more out of the limited number of bus drivers who returned to work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pending school board approval, the district will spend roughly $326,000 to buy optimized routing software from Dynamic Ideas.

The district partnered with COTA in March to offer students eighth through 12th grades free rides on COTA buses. That partnership is currently scheduled to end Aug. 25.

According to the district’s transportation director, the district covers 704 routes with 612 active drivers, 10 to 20 percent of who call off on any given day.

Parents have previously criticized the district’s proposed COTA partnership continuing into the coming school year.

The district is scheduled to meet Tuesday. A district spokesperson said that there will be a transportation update at the meeting, but not a transportation presentation.

The first day of school is Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gahanna-Jefferson mandates masks for students K-8

With eviction moratorium expired, renters looking for help in central Ohio

Maggie Barrie's Olympic journey ends with marriage proposal

Dayton mass shooting victims file lawsuit against magazine manufacturer

Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations increasing in response to spreading Delta variant

Down syndrome association teaching bike riding, push toward more inclusive atmosphere

More Local News