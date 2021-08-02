Columbus City Schools won’t use COTA buses to transport students, looking to optimize school bus routes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is scrapping a proposal to use Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) busses for transportation this year.

Instead, the district is looking to partner with a company that will help CCS optimize its current bus routes, getting more out of the limited number of bus drivers who returned to work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pending school board approval, the district will spend roughly $326,000 to buy optimized routing software from Dynamic Ideas.

The district partnered with COTA in March to offer students eighth through 12th grades free rides on COTA buses. That partnership is currently scheduled to end Aug. 25.

According to the district’s transportation director, the district covers 704 routes with 612 active drivers, 10 to 20 percent of who call off on any given day.

Parents have previously criticized the district’s proposed COTA partnership continuing into the coming school year.

The district is scheduled to meet Tuesday. A district spokesperson said that there will be a transportation update at the meeting, but not a transportation presentation.

The first day of school is Sept. 8.