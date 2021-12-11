COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Banning purses and prohibiting reentry are two of several updates Columbus City Schools have made to safety procedures for middle and high school sporting events.

The new policy, announced Friday, goes into effect immediately.

Among the new screen measures are:

All events will be limited to family members of participating athletes and students from the participating schools.

All guests will be subject to screening by security, including the use of metal detector wands.

Bags or purses are not permitted, and wallets and wristlets must be no larger than 5 inches by 8 inches. All items being taken into venues will be searched.

Once a guest leaves the event, re-entry will not be allowed without the purchase of a new ticket and a screening by security.

In addition, the district said tickets will remain limited.

Columbus City Schools said no particular incident sparked the revision of the safety policy.

The measures were posted to the district’s website after two teens were arrested this week for making threats at Ridgedale High School in Marion County and at Pickerington North High School, and come after a school shooting in Michigan left four students dead.

To read the full revised safety policy, click here.