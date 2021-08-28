Columbus City Schools to reopen 20 buildings for in-person learning as heatwave breaks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the late August heatwave breaks, Columbus City Schools will reopen 19 of 20 buildings closed due to the heat on the first two days of school last week.

Starting Monday, all schools closed last Thursday and Friday, with the exception of Whetstone High School, will reopen for in-person learning.

Whetstone will continue with remote learning Monday as teachers and staff take Monday to prepare classrooms for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Forecasts call for temperatures to drop to the mid-80s on Monday and continue the downward trend through the week.

Twenty schools were closed for the first two days of in-person learning in CCS last week due to either a lack of air conditioning or having HVAC systems installed when temperatures reached into the 90s with high humidity, making it feel much hotter than it was.

Schools reopening classrooms on Monday are:

High Schools

Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)

Eastmoor Academy

Middle Schools

Arts Impact Middle School

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys

Johnson Park Middle School

Mifflin Middle School

Westmoor Middle School

Yorktown Middle School

Elementary Schools