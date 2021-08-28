Columbus City Schools to reopen 20 buildings for in-person learning as heatwave breaks

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus City Schools holds meetings on proposed school closures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the late August heatwave breaks, Columbus City Schools will reopen 19 of 20 buildings closed due to the heat on the first two days of school last week.

Starting Monday, all schools closed last Thursday and Friday, with the exception of Whetstone High School, will reopen for in-person learning.

Whetstone will continue with remote learning Monday as teachers and staff take Monday to prepare classrooms for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Forecasts call for temperatures to drop to the mid-80s on Monday and continue the downward trend through the week.

Twenty schools were closed for the first two days of in-person learning in CCS last week due to either a lack of air conditioning or having HVAC systems installed when temperatures reached into the 90s with high humidity, making it feel much hotter than it was.

Schools reopening classrooms on Monday are:

High Schools

  • Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)
  • Eastmoor Academy

Middle Schools

  • Arts Impact Middle School
  • Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys
  • Johnson Park Middle School
  • Mifflin Middle School
  • Westmoor Middle School
  • Yorktown Middle School

Elementary Schools

  • Broadleigh Elementary School
  • Columbus Gifted Academy
  • Como Elementary School
  • Fairwood Elementary School
  • Hubbard Elementary School
  • Maize Elementary School
  • North Linden Elementary School
  • Siebert Elementary School
  • Valleyview Elementary School
  • West Broad Elementary School
  • Westgate Elementary School

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Terrorist Attack Training

Liz McGiffin: More heat, humidity and storm chances this weekend

Harrisburg Pike accident

$54 million tax break for 20 new jobs

Family and friends in Afghanistan

Bishop Watterson Marching Band

More Local News