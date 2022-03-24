COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting next week, metal detector screenings will be taking place at random Columbus City Schools.

According to a release from CCS, when a school building is randomly selected, all students at that school will undergo a metal detector screening.

The district emphasized the screenings will not be conducted by law enforcement and listed three reasons behind the screenings:

Detect weapon possession

Deter the act of bringing weapons onto school campuses

Reduce the potential for violent incidents

If a student is found to be in possession of an item that is a violation of district or school policy, the item may be confiscated, and the student could be subject to disciplinary action.

“Whenever possible, if contraband is observed during a screening, then searches will be

conducted in locations that do not expose students or other persons being searched to the

view of the general student body population, particularly to the view of those who are not

subjected to search,” the release reads.

Any student who refuses to the screening, or a search when contraband is observed, could face disciplinary action.

Also, any person at the building who refuses a search will be escorted off campus.